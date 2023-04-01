Electoral bond sales for 10 days from April 3

April 01, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

The government on Friday announced the 26th tranche of electoral bond sales to be undertaken over a ten-day window starting April 3 and closing on April 12, at all authorised branches of the State Bank of India.

While the move comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, a ten-day sale window in April is part of the stated schedule of sale of such bonds’ since the electoral bond scheme was introduced in January 2018 as a means “to cleanse the system of political funding in the country”.

As per the original scheme, the bonds are made available for 10 days each in January, April, July and October, on dates specified by the Central government, and an additional 30-day period in the year of the Lok Sabha elections.

Last November, the scheme was amended to grant the Centre the power to declare an extra fortnight of electoral bond sales in years when States and Union Territories with a legislature have polls. That window was used to issue electoral bonds ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Individuals can buy the electoral bonds on their own or along with others and remit them to registered political parties with at least 1% vote share in the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections.