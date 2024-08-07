Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on September 3

The Election Commission notified the polls on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) that elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on September 3, 2024. Votes will be counted the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP, which presently has 87 members in the Upper House, is likely to gain four seats at the cost of the Congress, the RJD and the Biju Janata Dal.

Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha. Two of the sitting members, K. Keshava Rao and Mamata Mohanta, resigned. Mr. Rao resigned on switching from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to the Congress while Ms. Mohanta left the Biju Janata Dal to join the BJP.

The BJP is likely to gain the seats vacated by Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and K.C. Venugopal. The BJP-led NDA is also likely to win the seat vacated by the RJD’s Misa Bharti, who won the Lok Sabha election from the Patliputra constituency. The BJP is also likely to win the seat vacated by Ms. Mohanta.

The Congress, which currently has 26 members in the Upper House, narrowly saved the Leader of Opposition’s chair. The minimum requirement for any party to hold the Leader of Opposition post is that it should have at least 25 members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.