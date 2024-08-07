GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on September 3

The notification will be issued on August 14, and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 03:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Election Commission Of India, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. File.

A view of Election Commission Of India, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission notified the polls on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) that elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on September 3, 2024. Votes will be counted the same day.

The BJP, which presently has 87 members in the Upper House, is likely to gain four seats at the cost of the Congress, the RJD and the Biju Janata Dal.

Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha. Two of the sitting members, K. Keshava Rao and Mamata Mohanta, resigned. Mr. Rao resigned on switching from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to the Congress while Ms. Mohanta left the Biju Janata Dal to join the BJP.

The BJP is likely to gain the seats vacated by Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and K.C. Venugopal. The BJP-led NDA is also likely to win the seat vacated by the RJD’s Misa Bharti, who won the Lok Sabha election from the Patliputra constituency. The BJP is also likely to win the seat vacated by Ms. Mohanta.

The Congress, which currently has 26 members in the Upper House, narrowly saved the Leader of Opposition’s chair. The minimum requirement for any party to hold the Leader of Opposition post is that it should have at least 25 members.

