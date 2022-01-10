Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections are a right time to defeat hatred.

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7. The counting shall take place on March 10, the Election Commission has announced. "This is the right opportunity to defeat hatred.#Elections2022, " Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.