Elections only way to choose Congress president: Tharoor

Ahead of the formal launch of his new book, The Hindu Way, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke with The Hindu on a range of issues. Edited excerpts:

You say The Hindu Way is a book on Hinduism minus the politics. But these days, politics is a lot about the Hindu identity?

This book is merely a testament or manifesto for the liberal Hindu, for the Hindu who believes in Swami Vivekananda’s dictum of the acceptance of difference.

Attacking the ‘Hindutva project’, you have asserted that increasingly it will be a battle between two ideas of Hinduism. Do you think the Congress should differently articulate its notion of secularism?

I think we have a job to fight for the notion of Indian pluralism which is at the heart of word secular as it is applied in India. The word secular in the West is a complete abjuring of religion, distancing of religion, negation of religion whereas secular in India actually involves a proliferation of religion, the tolerance of all religions. This is not secular in the Western sense and that’s why it creates confusion.

I prefer pluralism and have been writing it for the past 25 years to explain India’s diversity

On Congress’ leadership crisis, you asked for elections. Is that the way forward?

To my mind, elections would be the only way forward. Any of us can give an answer but it means nothing that reflects the will of the karyakartas (workers)... We can not be an undemocratic party in a democracy. We are fighting for democratic space and democratic rights.

Given that Rahul Gandhi, who is a consensus choice, absolutely refuses to reconsider his unfortunate departure, we have no option but to open up the process. We have lots and lots of aspirants.

But where are the aspirants?

None will come forward unless there is a process within which you can come forward. I know of some aspirants who have spoken to me. They will not come forward or even express publicly their interest. Until and unless there is a process to do so. Otherwise, it will be seen as a kiss of death. If tomorrow, one of these guys says I believe I am good enough to be president, the entire party will get together to stifle him. That's the perception he has and I don't blame him.

I choose to go public because there was a lot of discontent brewing with the rumours about certain names being imposed.

Do you think leadership crisis has led to multiple voices coming out on important issues? Take the case of Article 370 where multiple views came out of the Congress, from Jyotiraditya Scindia to B.S. Hooda to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

There was some confusion in their minds as to what they were supporting and opposing. I don’t think anyone in the Congress has taken the view that Article 370 was sacrosanct. The idea that one day it could go was certainly possible and never had been ruled out by Jawaharlal Nehru onwards.

But the way it should go was prescribed within the Constitution, which is in consultation with the people and the elected representatives of the State. The way that was chosen was undemocratic; by locking up the democratic political leaders [of Jammu and Kashmir] who had accepted the integration with India, you have made them irrelevant. When you take the lid off the pressure cooker, you would need these voices to calm things down.

With all your experience of being an international diplomat, do you think Jammu and Kashmir has now been internationalised?

Yes and no. Something which had never happened in my United Nations experience and never happened since 1972, is that Kashmir was discussed. It was a closed door consultation of the UN Security Council and not in an open meeting but something we have been able to prevent on many previous occasions. And that to some degree is a setback but the damage has since been contained. Once the curfew and restrictions are eventually lifted, if there are again massive protests and violence, the story may not be over.

Right now, I will commend Jaishankar [External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar] and his team for having been able to contain the damage to one security meeting at this stage. But I have to underscore at this stage because the story is not over. But as an Indian democrat, I was concerned about the way this was done.