Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats on June 10

Among those retiring are Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Chidambaram

The Election Commission on Thursday announced polls to 57 Rajya Sabha seats, including those of retiring Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on June 10.

The term of the 57 MPs from 15 States would come to an end in the period from June to August, the EC said. Among those retiring were Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh and P. Chidambaram; Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut; and BJP MPs Vijay Sahasrabudde and Syed Zafar Islam. Six seats from Tamil Nadu would also be up for polls with the retirement of MPs T.K.S Elangovan, A. Navneethakrishnan, R.S. Bharathi, S.R. Baladubramoniyan, A. Vijayakumar and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar.

According to the EC schedule, nominations for the polls would be open from May 24 to May 31. Polling would be held from 9am to 4pm in the respective State Assemblies and votes would be counted from 5pm on June 10.

The EC also announced polls for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 13.