National

Election of DCI chief invalid: Ministry

Union Health Ministry said in an order issued on Monday that the election of president, Dental Council of India (DCI), held on December 15 last year is illegal and invalid.

“Consequently Dr. Dibyendu Mazumder ceases to be the president of the Council with immediate effect,’’ said the order.

As per Regulation 35 of the DCI Regulation 1956, vice-president of the council will be given charge, it said. The order also directed that DCI may immediately frame regulations for the election of president and vice-president and that fresh elections be conducted for the post of Council president.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 5:32:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/election-of-dci-chief-invalid-ministry/article33061861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY