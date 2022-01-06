Election Commission reviews law and order, COVID-19 situation in poll-bound States

Takes inputs from medical experts on safety measures to be implemented

With COVID-19 infections rising every day, the Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the situation with health officials in the five States where Assembly polls are scheduled.

An EC official said the Commission met Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria and Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava for a “complete review on the current COVID infection status”.

The Commission took inputs from the medical experts about the safety measures to be implemented, the official said.

It reiterated to the Health Secretary that all those eligible should be given the first and second dose of the vaccine. It also had a discussion about the law and order in the States — Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — with Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the official said.

The Health Secretary had earlier briefed the Commission about the COVID-19 situation in the States on December 27, 2021.