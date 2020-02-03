Election Commission removes South Delhi DCP

The Election Commission of India on Sunday removed South-East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal, after two incidents of firing at anti-Citizenship Amendments Act protests took place in the district within three days.

With Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8, the ECI had reviewed preparations, including law and order, on January 31 and appointed a special police observer. The review, though routine, took place a day after a young man shot at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia. On February 1, another firing incident took place at Shaheen Bagh.

“As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Chinmoy Biswal, IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs),” an ECI spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson added that “in view of the ongoing situation”, the ECI had put Kumar Gyanesh, a 1997 batch DANIPS officer and the senior most additional DCP in the district, in charge.

The Ministry of Home Affairs or Delhi Police Commissioner were asked to send a panel of three names to the ECI so it could post a replacement.

A team of the Election Commission, headed by an observer, had visited Shaheen Bagh on Sunday morning and submitted a report to the Commission. The decision to remove the DCP was taken after the report, as per sources.