Election Commission panel to identify learning experiences of recent poll process

The Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. File  

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that it was setting up a core committee to “identify learning experiences and shortcomings” from the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The committee, headed by the EC Secretary General and comprising other senior officers, was tasked with identifying “shortcomings/gaps in ECI regulatory regime, if any and the gaps in implementation and enforcement at the level of CEOs/district officials”, an EC statement said.

It would look into the need for strengthening legal and regulatory frameworks to enable the EC to “more effectively ensure compliance” of directions, including COVID-19-related norms.

The committee’s tasks would include identifying any gaps in guidelines or in implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, suggesting measures to strengthen the regulation of expenditure and finding any shortcomings with regard to protections for electoral machinery “from possibility of reprisal after elections”.

“The recommendations will help the Commission to chalk out way forward for forthcoming polls. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month,” the EC said.

