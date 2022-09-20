Election Commission officials to visit Himachal, Gujarat 

The term of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assemblies is till January 8, 2023 and February 18, 2023

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 20, 2022 16:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission of India (ECI) will be visiting the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh from September 22 to 24, officials said on September 20, 2022.

The commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, were also expected to visit the other poll-bound State, Gujarat, soon, an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Last week, a team of poll panel officers had visited Gujarat to review the preparations for Assembly elections in the State. The term of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assemblies is till January 8, 2023 and February 18, 2023, with elections expected at the end of this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
Assembly Elections
Gujarat

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app