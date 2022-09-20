Election Commission officials to visit Himachal, Gujarat 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Election Commission of India (ECI) will be visiting the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh from September 22 to 24, officials said on September 20, 2022.

The commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, were also expected to visit the other poll-bound State, Gujarat, soon, an official said.

Last week, a team of poll panel officers had visited Gujarat to review the preparations for Assembly elections in the State. The term of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assemblies is till January 8, 2023 and February 18, 2023, with elections expected at the end of this year.