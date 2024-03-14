Election Commission of India makes public electoral bonds data

March 14, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India on March 14 made public the data on electoral bonds it received from the State Bank of India (SBI) on “as is where is” basis.

“In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court’s directions, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), the State Bank of India (SBI) had provided the data pertaining to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 12, 2024.

“The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”, the ECI said in a statement.

On March 11, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the SBI seeking an extension till June 30 for disclosure of the data on electoral bonds. It asked that the data be submitted to the ECI by March 12. The poll body was in turn asked to publish the information on its website by 5 p.m. on March 15.

The SBI had sought time till June 30 saying it needed time to match the buyers of the bonds with the political parties which encashed it. To this the apex court said that the information on purchasers of electoral bonds, the denomination of the bonds, and the bonds redeemed by the respective political parties are easily available and do not need matching.

“It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also,” the ECI statement on March 14 said.

(With inputs from PTI)

