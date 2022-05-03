Election Commission notice to Hemant Soren over office-of-profit charge

The Hindu Bureau May 03, 2022 04:03 IST

Notice pertains to charge against him for allotment of a mining lease in his name last year

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission has sent a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over an office-of-profit charge against him for allotment of a mining lease in his name last year, an EC official said on Monday. Under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, Mr. Soren could face disqualification for entering into a government contract. The Opposition BJP in the State had raked up the issue earlier this year, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had alleged that Mr. Soren misused his office by allotting a stone quarrying lease in his name on government land outside Ranchi while he was also the Mines Minister. Mr. Soren’s party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has denied the allegations, saying the mine was never functional and Mr. Soren surrendered the same. The BJP had made a representation to Governor Ramesh Bais, who then sent a reference to the EC to examine the matter.



