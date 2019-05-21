Election Commission: No mishandling of EVMs in Uttar Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 21 denied the allegations of mishandling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at various places in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the vote counting on May 23.

The EC said the issue reported from Ghazipur, pertaining to “having a watch on polled EVM strongroom by the candidates” was resolved by conveying its instructions to the parties concerned.

In Chandauli, the ECI termed the allegations “frivolous”, maintaining that EVMs were kept in proper security and protocol.

In another incident, reported from Domariaganj, the EC said EVMs were in proper security and protocol. “The agitation was unnecessary. They were convinced by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police. The matter is resolved,” it said.

In Jhansi, the EC said, the machines were stored in proper security and protocol in the presence of political parties' candidates.

"In fact, in all the cases, polled EVMs and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties’ candidates in videography. CCTV cameras are installed. CAPF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have a 24×7 watch on the strongrooms by their representatives. The allegations are baseless,” said the Election Commission.