Election Commission decides to curtail perks of CEC, ECs

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday decided to curtail certain perks available to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs), at the first meeting since CEC Rajiv Kumar took charge on May 15. The commission _ Mr. Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey _ reviewed the perks and privileges available to the CEC and ECs such as the Income Tax exemption on the ₹34,000 monthly sumptuary allowance and three Leave Travel Concessions (LTCs) a year for self, spouse and dependent family members. “Commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements,” a statement read. The commission unanimously decided that the CEC and ECs “will not take any Income Tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central government for appropriate action”, the statement said. The commission also decided that the CEC and ECs would only avail of one LTC a year instead of the three available to them.



