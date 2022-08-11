Election Commission collects 2.5 crore Aadhaar numbers in special drive

Drive to voluntarily link Voter IDs with Aadhaar started on August 1

Drive to voluntarily link Voter IDs with Aadhaar started on August 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has collected over 2.5 crore Aadhaar details since it started a drive on August 1 for electorates to voluntarily link their Aadhaar with Voter ID, according to an ECI statement on Wednesday.

While appreciating the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) for the ongoing drive, Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said over 2.5 crore Aadhaar numbers had been collected voluntarily since August 1. Mr. Pandey was addressing the CEOs at a conference organised by the EC for CEOs of States which have elections recently or where polls are expected soon. According to an EC official, the process of linking the 2.5 crore Aadhaar numbers with the Voter IDs was ongoing. As of now, there are a total of 94.4 crore electors in the country.

The EC had announced on July 28 that it would hold a drive from August 1 for collection of existing registered electors. “Furnishing of Aadhaar number is purely voluntary. Objective of the programme is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll,” the EC had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at the CEOs’ conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar spoke of the need for polling stations to be geo-tagged and the route charts to be revised by district administrations, given the changes in connectivity and technology.