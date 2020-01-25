Election Commission award for The Hindu Tamil

The Hindu Tamil has won the Election Commission of India’s award for its voter awareness and education campaign in 2019 as part of the poll panel’s national awards given on the occasion of the 10th National Voters Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards for best electoral practices to officers involved in conducting elections as well as civil society organisations and media groups for spreading awareness.

The Hindu Tamil received the award in the print media category for “extensive coverage and targeted campaign towards informed and ethical voting during Lok Sabha 2019” and encouraging “masses to exercise their franchise and vote on merit of candidates”, according to the citation.

Among the winners were Anantnag District Election Officer (DEO) Khalid Jahangir, who was recognised for election management, Imphal DEO Rangitabali Waikhom, whose contribution towards inclusive and participative elections was noted, Alwar DEO Indrajeet Singh, who was awarded for his district's SVEEP activities, Hisar DEO Ashok Kumar Meena, who was recognised for IT initiatives and Jagitial DEO Adavathu Sarat, who was also recognised for election management.

The awards for excellence for states went to Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with Chief Electoral Officers, Sirra Karuna Raju, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Surendra Kumar respectively receiving the awards.

Maj. Gen Anil Verma (retired) of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Bhushan Punani of Blind People's Association were recognised for their work.