Election Commission announces bypolls in six States to be held on November 3 

Voting would take place on November 3 and counting on November 6, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission.

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 03, 2022 12:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 3 announces byelections to seven vacant Assembly seats in six States to be held in November.

Voting would take place on November 3 and counting on November 6, according to the schedule released by the EC. Bypolls would be held in Andheri East in Maharashtra; Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar; Adampur in Haryana; Munogode in Telangana; Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

According to the schedule, the notification for the bypolls would be issued on Friday and the last date for nominations would be October 14. The date of scrutiny of nominations and last date for withdrawal of candidature would be October 15 and October 17 respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
election
Bihar
Maharashtra
Haryana
Telangana
Orissa
Uttar Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app