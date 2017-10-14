Election Commission a toothless tiger: Varun

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said the Election Commisssion has never derecognised any political party for not submitting poll expenditure details within the stipulated time and called it a “toothless tiger.”

“One of the biggest problems is the problem of the Election Commission which is really a toothless tiger. Article 324 of the Constitution says it controls and supervises elections. But does it really do that? It does not have the power to file cases once the elections are over. It has to go to the Supreme Court to do so,” Mr. Gandhi said while delivering a lecture on

“Political Reforms in India” at the NALSAR University of Law on Friday.

“Though all political parties file late returns, only one political party, belonging to the late P.A. Sangma, [National People’s Party] was derecognised for not filing returns on time. The EC revoked the same a day after it filed the expenditure report,” he said.