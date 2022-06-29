Election Commisiion to continue hearing Hemant Soren office of profit case

The Election Commission on Tuesday held a hearing in the office of profit case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and decided to continue hearing the matter on July 14, according to the EC officials. The commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, heard the arguments of the BJP’s lawyer and began hearing Mr. Soren’s lawyer around 5 p.m., after which the hearing was adjourned. The EC had in May issued a notice to Mr. Soren after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais referred a representation he had received by the BJP. The BJP and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had alleged that Mr. Soren misused his office by allocating a stone quarrying lease on government land to himself while he was the Minister in-charge of mines in 2021. Meanwhile, the EC is also hearing an office of profit case against Mr. Soren’s brother, Basant Soren, in connection with a mining company. An EC source said the next hearing in Mr. Basant Soren’s case was scheduled for Wednesday, but he asked for additional time and the matter was then posted for July 15.



