Eknath Shinde faction recognised as real Shiv Sena, allocated ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol

February 17, 2023

The Election Commission of India on February 17 ruled that party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ would remain with the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Uddhav Thackarey and the Shinde factions have been locked in a fight over the party name and symbol since June 2022 when Mr. Shinde walked out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with 40 MLAs in a high-voltage revolt.

He became Chief Minister with the support of the BJP.

The Shinde faction had claimed the support of 40 of the Sena’s 56 MLAs and 13 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha.

The Commission further said that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena was “ undemocratic” .

“It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence,” it said.

The Commission observed that the party had been made into a fiefdom by undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena.

In November 2022, the commission froze the election symbol and allotted the ‘Two Swords and Shield symbol’ to the Shinde faction and the ‘Flaming Torch ( mashaal)‘ symbol to the Thackeray faction for the bypoll in Andheri East Assembly constituency.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Thackeray faction to keep the “Flaming Torch” symbol till the completion of the Assembly bypolls in the State.

The Commission said MLAs backing Mr. Shinde got nearly 76% of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5% of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

Shinde hails decision, Raut says EC under pressure

Minutes after the Election Commission decision, Mr. Shinde said it’s a victory for democracy and that they will continue to fight for the issues of common people.

He also said that it was a victory for the ideals of his mentor and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. “In a democracy, it’ s the majority that matters, and we have it. The issue has been sorted now,” he said. “We have formed the government by taking forward the ideals of Balasaheb (Thackeray).”

Mr. Shinde also thanked the Election Commission for declaring his faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, NCP MP Supriya Sule and other Opposition leaders criticised the Commission ruling

“On what basis had an autonomous body like the ECI taken this decision,” Ms. Sule asked.

Mr. Raut said: “Such a decision was expected. People have lost faith in the democracy and in Election Commission. Everything happened under pressure. They (BJP) want to make sure that Marathi manoos or Shiv Sena should not have a say in Mumbai or Maharashtra.” He said, “The judiciary and the Election commission have become slaves (of the BJP).”

Fadnavis congratulates Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Mr. Shinde after the EC decision. “He is fighting for Hindutva and is the true follower of Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals,” he said.

