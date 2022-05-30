Eight years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations, says PM Modi

PTI May 30, 2022 18:30 IST

PTI May 30, 2022 18:30 IST

Mr. Modi first assumed the Prime Minister’s office on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the release of benefits under the PM Cares for Children scheme through a video conference, in New Delhi on May 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Modi first assumed the Prime Minister’s office on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government's eight years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations and asserted that it is committed to fulfilling the pursuit of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Modi shared a link to a section on the NaMo app, which showcases the BJP-led government's "eight years of service" through innovative ways, including a quiz, a word search, a guess-the-image section and more. Driven by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', the last 8 years have shown how the people of India powered our nation to new heights of progress. India has overcome many challenges and fulfilled the aspirations of our citizens. #8YearsOfSevapic.twitter.com/FwUj3VQ8Sl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022 There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look. https://t.co/5nVOcuKf0r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022 The last 8 years have been about fulfilling peoples aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey. #8YearsOfSevahttps://t.co/83MahSpwr3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022 "The last 8 years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations. We are committed to fulfilling our pursuit of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. Vikas Yatra section on the NaMo App takes you through this development journey," Mr. Modi said in a tweet. "There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look", he added. Mr. Modi first assumed the Prime Minister’s office on May 26, 2014, while he was sworn-in for a second term on May 30, 2019.



Our code of editorial values