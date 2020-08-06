Eight patients die as fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD:

06 August 2020 07:49 IST

The deceased include five male and three female patients who were under treatment in the hospital

In a hear-wrenching tragedy, eight COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad were gutted in fire occurred at 3AM in Ahmedabad’s Navarangpura area.

The fire occurred in the ICU ward on the fourth floor.

The deceased include five male and three female patients who were under treatment in the hospital. Around 40 other patients admitted in the hospital were shifted to the civic body-run SVP hospital following the massive fire.

Advertising

Advertising