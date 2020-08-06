National

Eight patients die as fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad

The deceased include five male and three female patients who were under treatment in the hospital

In a hear-wrenching tragedy, eight COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad were gutted in fire occurred at 3AM in Ahmedabad’s Navarangpura area.

The fire occurred in the ICU ward on the fourth floor.

The deceased include five male and three female patients who were under treatment in the hospital. Around 40 other patients admitted in the hospital were shifted to the civic body-run SVP hospital following the massive fire.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 8:08:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/eight-patients-die-as-fire-breaks-out-at-covid-19-hospital-in-ahmedabad/article32282040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY