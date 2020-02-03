Eight J&K students back from China show no symptoms of coronavirus

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Monday said all eight students who recently flew back from China “are not showing any symptoms of any illness or presence of novel coronavirus”.

“Eight students from China have returned to J&K recently. They underwent check-ups at the Delhi airport and later in Kashmir, too. They are not showing any symptoms of illness or the coronavirus,” Dr. Sameer Mattoo, Director, Health Services, Kashmir, told The Hindu.

As a part of precautions, Dr. Mattoo said, “They continue to remain under surveillance but have not been isolated so far.”

Around 32 students from J&K are believed to be studying at the epicentre of the virus, Wuhan in China. Local leader Altaf Bukhari claimed he had approached the Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate the 32 Kashmiri students stranded in China.

However, contradicting the Director’s assertion, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr. G. N. Itoo said he had inspected “the isolation and observation ward” on Monday, where the recently-returned students from China have been admitted.

He said he had organised a training-cum-awareness programme at the Government Medical College, Baramulla, “to generate awareness about symptoms and precautions to be taken to combat the coronavirus. Helpline numbers have also been set-up in the district for this purpose.”

Officials said seven more persons who have travelled to China in the past have arrived in Jammu and “remain under surveillance”, too.

The J&K government has established a 22-bed facility in Kashmir’s hospitals and a 33-bed facility in Jammu’s hospitals to deal with any eventuality.