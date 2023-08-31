Eight hospitals put on ‘high alert’ for the G-20 Summit

August 31, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - New Delhi

Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on “high alert” in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit in the national capital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The Delhi Health Department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff for the guests staying at various hotels in the city. Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital (Chanakyapuri), Max Hospital (Saket), and Manipal Hospital (Dwarka), have been put on alert.

