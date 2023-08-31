ADVERTISEMENT

Eight hospitals put on ‘high alert’ for the G-20 Summit

August 31, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on “high alert” in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit in the national capital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The Delhi Health Department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff for the guests staying at various hotels in the city. Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital (Chanakyapuri), Max Hospital (Saket), and Manipal Hospital (Dwarka), have been put on alert. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US