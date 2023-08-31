HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight hospitals put on ‘high alert’ for the G-20 Summit

August 31, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on “high alert” in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit in the national capital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The Delhi Health Department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff for the guests staying at various hotels in the city. Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital (Chanakyapuri), Max Hospital (Saket), and Manipal Hospital (Dwarka), have been put on alert. 

Related Topics

security measures / G20 / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.