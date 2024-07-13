GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight crore new jobs in last three to four years: PM Modi

PM Modi was speaking at an event in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for ₹29,000 crore projects in road, railway and port sectors

Published - July 13, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Mumbai, on July 13, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Mumbai, on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 said that as per a report by the RBI, eight crore new jobs were made available in the country in the last three to four years.

Mr. Modi was speaking at an event in Mumbai’s Goregaon suburb after launching and laying the foundation stone for ₹29,000 crore projects in road, railway and port sectors in the city.

“RBI recently published a detailed report on employment. As per the report, around eight crore new jobs were created in the last three-four years. This figure has silenced those spreading fake narrative on jobs,” Mr. Modi said.

PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget

"Skill development and employment are needed in the country and our government is working in this direction," he said.

The upcoming infrastructure projects in and around Mumbai will boost connectivity of the city with nearby areas, he said.

“Small and big investors have welcomed our government’s third term with enthusiasm,” he said.

“My aim is to make Maharashtra the world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital,” he said.

