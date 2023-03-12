ADVERTISEMENT

Eight cattle die in cow shelter in UP's Ballia, district authorities seek report

March 12, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Ballia (UP)

Eight cattle have died within a fortnight at a cow shelter in the district's Rasra tehsil, prompting the authorities to seek a response

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

Eight cattle have died within a fortnight at a cow shelter in the district's Rasra tehsil, prompting the authorities to seek a response.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar learnt about the cattle deaths during a ground inspection of the large cow shelter at the tehsil's Bachhai Pur village on March 11, according to a statement.

Mr. Kumar has sought a reply from the veterinary officer and issued instructions to take action against the people responsible.

The District Magistrate has also directed the veterinary officer to submit a report on the matter within 15 days, the statement said.

