Eight cattle die in cow shelter in UP's Ballia, district authorities seek report

Eight cattle have died within a fortnight at a cow shelter in the district's Rasra tehsil, prompting the authorities to seek a response

March 12, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Ballia (UP)

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

Eight cattle have died within a fortnight at a cow shelter in the district's Rasra tehsil, prompting the authorities to seek a response.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar learnt about the cattle deaths during a ground inspection of the large cow shelter at the tehsil's Bachhai Pur village on March 11, according to a statement.

Mr. Kumar has sought a reply from the veterinary officer and issued instructions to take action against the people responsible.

The District Magistrate has also directed the veterinary officer to submit a report on the matter within 15 days, the statement said.

