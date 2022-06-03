Eight advocates, four judicial officers elevated as High Court judges

Eight advocates and four judicial officers were elevated as judges and additional judges of seven High Courts, the Law Ministry said on Friday.

Two appointments each were made in the High Courts of Patna, Rajasthan, Bombay, Calcutta and Madras, while one appointment each was made in the High Courts of Orissa and Jharkhand.

Advocates Khatim Reza and Dr. Anshuman were appointed as judges of the Patna High Court, while advocate Kuldeep Mathur and judicial officer Shubha Mehta were appointed to the Rajasthan High Court.

Judicial officers Urmila Sachin Joshi Phalke and Bharat Pandurang Deshande were appointed as additional judges in the Bombay High Court, advocates Raja Basu Chowdhury and Lapita Banerjee as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court and advocates Sunder Mohan and Kabali Kumaresh as additional judges in the Madras High Court.

While advocate Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been appointed as judge in the Orissa High Court, judicial officer Pradeep Kumar Srivastava has been appointed as additional judge in the Jharkhand HC.

Some more appointments are expected to be announced in coming days.

On Wednesday, eight new HC judges were appointed and six transferred. Four additional judges of the Kerala High Court were also elevated as judges the same day. Those appointed as judges on Wednesday include seven judicial officers from Bihar and an advocate from Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 31, two advocates and as many judicial officers became judges of the High Courts of Delhi and Calcutta respectively.