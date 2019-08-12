National

Eid passes off peacefully in J&K barring a few incidents, say police

Kashmiri Muslims participate in Eid prayers outside a mosque, in Srinagar on August 12, 2019.

Kashmiri Muslims participate in Eid prayers outside a mosque, in Srinagar on August 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Inspector General of Police S P Pani says the administration was committed to maintaining peace and order and police were working in this direction.

Eid al-Adha passed off peacefully in Jammu, barring a few minor incidents, and there was no firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley, the police have claimed.

Inspector General of Police S P Pani said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to maintaining peace and order and the police were working in this direction.

“Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order and they were handled very professionally. In these incidents, there have been a couple of injuries. Otherwise the entire Valley is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere,” he said at a press conference.

Jammu and Kashmir
