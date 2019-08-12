Eid passes off peacefully in J&K barring a few incidents, say police

Eid al-Adha passed off peacefully in Jammu, barring a few minor incidents, and there was no firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley, the police have claimed.

Inspector General of Police S P Pani said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to maintaining peace and order and the police were working in this direction.

“Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order and they were handled very professionally. In these incidents, there have been a couple of injuries. Otherwise the entire Valley is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere,” he said at a press conference.