EIA 2020 an assault on India’s ecology: Cong.

NEW DELHI

12 August 2020 05:08 IST

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020 is an ‘assault’ on India’s ecological security, environment, fragile ecosystems and poor adivasis.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a virtual press conference, alleged that the proposed EIA 2020 attacks cooperative federalism by giving the Centre the power to appoint State environmental impact assessment authorities.

“The EIA 2020 licenses and legitimises environmental damage indefinitely by monetising environmental crimes. The draft EIA 2020 allows the project owners to, post-facto, pay compensation in cases where they pollute the environment and continue their operations as if nothing has changed (Clause 22),” Mr. Surjewala alleged, adding that the act negates the Environmental Protection Act, 1986.

The Congress’s attack came on the last day for submitting public comments on the draft EIA and a day after former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s strident attack on the same issue.

Asked about Mr. Gandhi’s role in resolving the Rajasthan crisis and if it was time for him to take over of the party’s rein once again, he said, “Not 99% but 100% Congressmen and women want Shri Rahul Gandhi to be the Congress president because he is the person who has always shown the courage and the mettle to take on the Modi government by pointing out and criticising every anti-people policy.”

About the month-old Rajasthan rebellion, Mr. Surjewala said it should be treated as a closed chapter as parties have agreed to work together.

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, Mr. Gandhi urged the Centre to adopt MNREGA and minimum guarantee scheme or “nyuntam aay yojana” [NYAY] to revive the COVID-hit economy.

“It is necessary to implement a scheme like MGNREGA for those suffering due to unemployment in cities, and the NYAY scheme for the poor people across the country. It will also be very beneficial for the economy. Will the suit-boot-loot government be able to understand the pain of the poor,” asked Mr Gandhi in a tweet.