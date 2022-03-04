Efforts to prevent children from transporting marijuana in Odisha

Gajapati district administration tracking those entangled in legal mess and mainstreaming them again

Satyasundar Barik

As teenagers are increasingly engaged in transporting marijuana from the field, the Gajapati district administration in Odisha has started a unique effort in tracking these minors entangled in legal mess and mainstreaming them again.

Gajapati is one of the few districts in Odisha where illegal cannabis crop is taken on a massive scale.

As police personnel are manning major exit points and checking vehicles to track ganja smuggling, those involved in the illicit trade use teenagers to sneak out the banned crop.

In 2021-22, the Excise Department has destroyed cannabis crop in 4,381.97 acres in Gajapati alone. According to the district administration, cannabis is grown over vast stretches.

“During a surprise check, we stumbled upon nine teenagers aged below 19 in the Paralakhemundi sub–jail. They were lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). Since then, monthly screening of inmates has been a routine work of the administration,” said Arun Kumar Tripathy, District Child Protection Officer.

These teenagers were caught carrying ganja. Three teenagers have been traced from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, said Mr. Tripathy. The administration has taken cognisance of it and initiated steps towards ensuring basic needs in inaccessible areas. About 2,287.59 sq km in the district is covered with forest and 61% of the population belongs to the SCs and the STs category.

“This has become a perfect ground for the brokers for child-trafficking to Goa, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Chennai and Surat to work as maid servant, child labour, prostitution and other illegal acts,” said Mr. Tripathy

As many as 18 most vulnerable gram panchayats have been identified as prone to child trafficking. Villagers are encouraged to create community-based vigilant groups to keep a tab on child trafficking.

While 61 children were rescued in Odisha, 104 were rescued from outside the State while being trafficked. While 19 persons have been arrested in 15 different trafficking cases, 73 children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

Recently, Gajapati district has been selected as one of the 20 best performing districts in India for prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking out of 262 districts by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) along with Narcotics Control Bureau.