Efforts on war footing to curb pollution in Mumbai, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

November 10, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the air pollution situation in Mumbai and said his government will work on a war footing to curb pollution in Mumbai by washing the roads and clearing debris from construction sites.

He said he had detailed discussions with the Environment Ministry, civic chiefs, and Collectors from across the State on ways to tackle rising pollution levels.

The Chief Minister said he gave instructions to authorities concerned to take up the task of curbing pollution on a war footing and the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been asked to use more manpower to clean roads using water and hire tankers for the purpose.

“Foggers must be used at construction sites, while the administration has been asked to focus on urban deforestation,” he said.

