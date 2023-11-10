ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on war footing to curb pollution in Mumbai, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

November 10, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - Mumbai

He said he had detailed discussions with the Environment Ministry, civic chiefs, and Collectors from across the State on ways to tackle rising pollution levels

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the air pollution situation in Mumbai and said his government will work on a war footing to curb pollution in Mumbai by washing the roads and clearing debris from construction sites.

He said he had detailed discussions with the Environment Ministry, civic chiefs, and Collectors from across the State on ways to tackle rising pollution levels.

The Chief Minister said he gave instructions to authorities concerned to take up the task of curbing pollution on a war footing and the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been asked to use more manpower to clean roads using water and hire tankers for the purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Foggers must be used at construction sites, while the administration has been asked to focus on urban deforestation,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US