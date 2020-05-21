Efforts on to cut expenditure, pension bill: Defence Secretary

The Budgetary allocation for capital procurement had come down from 40% in 2010-11 to 33% and efforts were on to reduce the pension bill, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar said on Thursday. The Indian Ocean was becoming a threat like the South China Sea, he noted.

Addressing a webinar by a Defence Ministry think tank, Mr. Kumar said the reduction in allocation for capital procurement was a “systemic problem” with three factors – growing pension bill, non-revenue expenditure and dependence on imports.

On blue economy in the region, Mr. Kumar stated that China had been a leader in deep-water fishing, while Indian fishermen were not even equipped to cover the entire Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). India did not have the infrastructure to support them and it needed to be seen how it could be put in place.

Mr. Kumar stressed on indigenous technology development, saying it was an open secret that the current model of technology transfer drove up cost of platforms from 30% to 60%, compared to direct imports. Other measures being pursued to reduce expenditure were outsourcing, leasing of equipment, automation in various organisations under the Ministry and monetisation of some defence lands. Process was on for closing down military farms. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was outsourcing all work worth up to ₹300 crore. “We are also looking at leasing of equipment like transport aircraft and vehicles to reduce expenses”, he stated.

In a separate webinar on Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The manufacturing sector has been affected the most due to the lockdown and disruption in existing supply chains and the defence sector is no exception to this. Rather, it can be said that the defence sector is more aggravated than other sectors as the only buyer of defence products is the government.”

To mitigate this, Mr. Singh said, the Defence Ministry had taken several steps for industries, especially MSMEs, which included an extension of the response dates for procurement tenders, early clearance of the pending payments, among others, in addition to the measures announced by the government and Reserve Bank of India.

Speaking at the webinar, organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Department of Defence Production, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar said the defence public sector undertakings have been asked to clear payments of MSMEs, and announced that their production targets had not been scaled down.