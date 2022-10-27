Efforts on for Hindi's inclusion in official languages at the U.N., but will take some time, says S. Jaishankar

The U.N. has six official languages — English, Russian, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and French

PTI New Delhi
October 27, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar during an event. File | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said efforts are on to get Hindi recognised as an official language at the United Nations and progress has been made in that direction but it will take some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the remarks at an event in Delhi where it was announced that the next World Hindi Conference will be organised in Nadi, Fiji from February 15-17 next year.

Asked about efforts to include Hindi among the official languages at the UN, Mr. Jaishankar said, "You would know Hindi is being used in UNESCO. As far as the use of Hindi in its headquarters is concerned, we have an MoU with them, they are using it in social media and newsletters. It will take some time in expanding this, it is not so easy that a language is introduced in the U.N. process."

"Work is being done on it, progress has been made and it is our expectation that this will move forward," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.N. has six official languages — English, Russian, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and French.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said, "The 12th World Hindi Conference will be organised in Nadi, Fiji from February 15-17 next year. It is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fijian government."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The logo of the World Hindi Conference and the website were also unveiled at the event.

The logo has been selected through a competition that saw 1,436 entries. Out of these, 78 were shortlisted and the entry by Munna Kushwaha of Mumbai was eventually selected. The winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

Earlier, Mr. Jaishankar participated in the first meeting of the advisory committee and sub-committees set up to organise the 12th World Hindi Conference.

"Participated in the first meeting of the advisory committee and sub-committees formed to organise the 12th World Hindi Conference. The Modi government is making remarkable efforts for the promotion of Hindi at the international level," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi
United Nations
language

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app