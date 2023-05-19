Effort to spin findings of expert panel as a clean chit to Adani Group is bogus, says Congress

May 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The effort to ‘spin’ the findings of the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee on the Hindenburg-Adani matter as a clean chit to the Adani group is “wholly bogus,” the Congress said on May 19.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said the findings had actually made their case for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe stronger.

“Contrary to the boasts of the [Narendra] Modi government, the committee has found that regulations have moved in direction of opacity that facilitates the disguise of ultimate beneficial ownership,” Mr. Ramesh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since no definitive conclusion can be drawn on the basis of information it had, the committee concludes that there has been no regulatory failure by the Securities and Exchange Board of India [SEBI],” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader highlighted two excerpts from page 106 and page 144 which, he said, strengthen the case for a JPC.

“(a) SEBI is unable to satisfy itself that the contributors of the funds to the FPIs are not linked to Adani” — which brings us back to the question of the unaccounted funds of at least ₹20,000 crore. (b) LIC was the largest net buyer of Adani securities with the purchase of 4.8 crore shares when the price shot from ₹1,031 to ₹3,859” — which raises the question on whose interest was LIC acting,” Mr. Ramesh said quoting the committee report.

“We wish to say nothing more on the committee’s report given the eminence of its members, except to say its conclusions were predictable and with all its limitations to spin the committee’s report as having given a clean chit to the Adani Group is wholly bogus,” added Mr. Ramesh.