Effective policing necessary for India to become third largest economy: Union Home Secretary

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said that for India to become the third-largest economy, “effective policing, law and order, and effective action against crimes and criminals” are necessary.

Mr. Mohan, who took charge last week, delivered the Dr. Anand Swarup Gupta Memorial Lecture on “New Criminal Laws – Citizen Centric Reforms” at the foundation day ceremony of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

Mr. Mohan stressed the requirement for contemporary and relevant jurisprudence for law enforcement agencies to break the shackles of colonialism, adding that that the new criminal laws are victim-centric and the purpose of these laws is to give justice, and not punishment.

He highlighted the key features of the laws, especially those related to citizen-friendly measures such as zero FIR and e-FIR, introduction of community service as a new form of punishment, and more lenient treatment of first-time offenders.

He said many new provisions have been introduced focused on organised crime and terrorism; new penalties; emphasis on tackling offences against women and children; and greater scientific approach towards evidence collection and processing. Mr. Mohan added that enhanced utilisation of forensics, increased digitisation of the investigation process, earmarked timelines for the justice delivery process, and streamlining of various procedures for transparency, accountability and timely redressal, have also been incorporated in new laws.

He said that the role of the Bureau in police modernisation and upgradation is of paramount importance.

He noted the great efforts towards training and publicity made by the Bureau for the implementation of the new criminal laws, which have resulted in training of more than 9 lakh stakeholders across the spectrum of criminal justice system.

