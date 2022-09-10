  • Improvement of existing school infrastructure and provision of more facilities.
  • Early childhood care and education including Balvatika and foundational literacy and numeracy.
  • Development of ‘Green schools’. These will be equipped with solar panels, LED lights, nutrition gardens, and waste management, water conservation and harvesting systems. Students will also be made aware of traditions and practices related to the protection of the environment and encouraged to adopt a sustainable lifestyle.
  • Modern facilities including ICT (information and communication technologies) facility, smart classrooms, library, digital library, science labs and vocational labs etc. Schools will also get science and maths kits and annual school grants for library or sports.
  • Counselling focused on well-being and career
  • Sports and arts for every child.
  • Provision of safe and appropriate infrastructure for girls and those with special needs.
  • Mother tongue and local languages to be encouraged.
  • Teachers are expected to adopt more experiential, holistic, integrated, play or toy-based, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable methods.
  • Students to be taught about India and made aware of the country’s contribution to the world. Another feature includes “character-building, citizenship values, fundamental duties and responsibilities towards nation-building”.
  • A student registry will be maintained for tracking enrolment and learning progress. PM Shri schools will be monitored regularly to assess progress and understand challenges faced in the implementation of the NEP, the Centre has said. A ‘School Quality Assessment Framework’ is being developed to measure the progress and performance of these schools.
  • The government has said it is exploring the possibility of collaborating with Sector Skill Councils of the National Skill Development Corporation and local industry to enhance employability and provide better employment opportunities. Schools will be connected to the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and to higher education institutions for mentoring.