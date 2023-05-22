ADVERTISEMENT

Education Ministry discontinues two Hindi awards

May 22, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The ‘Shiksha Puraskar’ and the ‘Hinditar Bhashi Hindi Lekhak Puraskar’ have been discontinued upon implementation of a Home Ministry directive

The Hindu Bureau

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Higher Education Ministry has discontinued the ‘Shiksha Puraskar’, launched by the Centre in 1992 for encouraging original writings in Hindi. The decision is part of the Union Home Ministry’s move to rationalise various awards instituted by the Centre. The ‘Hinditar Bhashi Hindi Lekhak Puraskar’, an award given to promote writings in Hindi by writers from non-Hindi speaking areas, has also been discontinued.

Under the ‘Shiksha Puraskar’, five awards worth ₹1 lakh each is given every year. The ‘Hinditar Bhashi Hindi Lekhak Puraskar’ carries a cash prize of ₹50,000.

According to a circular issued by the Union Higher Education Ministry, a meeting chaired by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in November 2022 had decided to implement the Home Ministry’s directive on the discontinuation of certain awards. Another circular on May 17 said the Ministry had decided to stop the ‘Shisha Puraskar’ and the ‘Hinditar Bhashi Hindi Lekhak Puraskar’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Ministry, the ‘Shiksha Puraskar’ is given to books originally written in Hindi by Hindi and non-Hindi-speaking authors in various fields of knowledge such as education policy, method of teaching, Social Sciences, Philosophy, political thought, culture, communication, moral science, science and technology, medical science, law, Political Science, Environment, and other subjects related to education. The Central Hindi Directorate, under the Ministry, would select the winners for the awards from entries received after the publication of the award process every year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US