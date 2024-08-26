GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education Ministry defines ‘literacy,’ ‘full literacy’

In a letter addressed to States, School Education Secretary calls for striving to reach full literacy by year 2030; adult literacy programme gets renewed push

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
Learners appeared for the basic literacy examination at a center under the “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP), more than 35000 persons were written the examination in Salem district, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 19 March 2023.

Learners appeared for the basic literacy examination at a center under the “New India Literacy Programme” (NILP), more than 35000 persons were written the examination in Salem district, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 19 March 2023. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

In a letter to all States, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has defined ‘literacy,’ and what it means to achieve ‘full literacy,’ in the light of the renewed push for adult literacy under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), a five-year programme (2022-27), which aims to onboard one crore learners per year above 15 years across all States and union territories.

In the letter, School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar has stated that literacy may be understood as the ability to read, write, and compute with comprehension, i.e. to identify, understand, interpret and create along with critical life skills such as digital literacy, financial literacy etc, and full literacy (to be considered equivalent to 100% literacy) will be achieving 95% literacy in a State/UT that may be considered as equivalent to fully literate.

Back to school: 22.7 lakh adults sit for literacy and numeracy skills exams this year

Mr. Kumar further writes that a non-literate person may be considered as literate under the NILP, as per the aforementioned definition when she/he has been declared literate after taking the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT). 

According to data accessed by The Hindu, in 2023, 39,94,563 adult learners appeared for FLNAT exams conducted in March and September, out of which 36,17,303 learners were certified ‘literate.’

Adult literacy programme receives good response

In 2024, FLNAT exam was conducted on March 17, in which 34,62,289 learners appeared, however only 29,52,385 (85.27%) were certified as literate. While the pass percentage in FLNAT hovered between 89.64% to 91.27% in 2023, in 2024 it has dropped a bit lower to 85.27%. 

In 2024-25, the MoE has allocated a budget of ₹160 crore for the NILP. According to the latest budget document, only ₹76.41 crore was actually utilised towards the scheme in 2022-23. In 2023-24, the allocation was hiked up to ₹157 crore, but later brought down to ₹100 crore in the revised budget estimate. 

Significant challenge

According to the Census 2011, India faces a significant literacy challenge, with 25.76 crore non-literate individuals in the 15 years and above age group, comprising 9.08 crore males and 16.68 crore females. Despite the progress made under the Saakshar Bharat programme, which certified 7.64 crore individuals as literate between 2009-10 and 2017-18, an estimated 18.12 crore adults in India remain non-literate.

The letter also states that non-literate individuals face disadvantages in various aspects of life such as financial transactions, job applications, comprehension of media and technology, understanding of rights and participation in higher productivity sectors. 

“I urge upon all States and union territories to strive for Bharat reaching full literacy by 2030 with the ULLAS (NILP) initiative,” Mr. Kumar has written in the letter.

Related Topics

education / adult education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.