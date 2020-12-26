CBSE exam schedule on December 31

New Delhi

26 December 2020 22:14 IST

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday said he would soon announce the dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X and Class XII board examinations to be held in 2021.

“Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned,” tweeted Mr. Nishank. He shared a photo that said the announcement would be made on December 31 at 6 p.m.

The Education Minister had on December 22 said that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be possible to hold the examinations in January and February.

Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March. On Tuesday, the Education Minister had said that a decision on when to conduct the exams will be taken later after an assessment of the situation.

Several schools have already conducted pre-Board exams online to keep students prepared.

(with PTI inputs)