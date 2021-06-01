NationalNEW DELHI 01 June 2021 13:14 IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS Delhi
He is being treated for post-COVID-19 complications
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was on June 1 admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, according to Ministry officials.
He had complained of breathing problems.
The Minister is being treated for post-COVID-19 complications and is now stable, officials said. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and subsequently recovered.
