Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 01 June 2021 13:14 IST
Updated: 01 June 2021 13:14 IST

He is being treated for post-COVID-19 complications

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was on June 1 admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, according to Ministry officials.

He had complained of breathing problems.

The Minister is being treated for post-COVID-19 complications and is now stable, officials said. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and subsequently recovered.

