Education Minister, Opposition trade arguments over vacancies in Central varsities

Retorting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement on X that criticised the Modi government on vacancies in teaching positions in 46 Central universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government is rapidly filling vacant posts by taking every section of the society along.

In 2014, during the Congress UPA government, there were 16,217 sanctioned posts in Central universities out of which 6,042 posts, i.e. 37% posts, were vacant. 57%, 63% and 60% posts of SC, ST and OBC were vacant, Mr. Pradhan stated on X.

During the last two years, more than 6,890 teaching posts have been recruited on mission mode, in which 939 (13.6%) are from Scheduled Castes (SC), 464 (6.7%) are from Scheduled Tribes (ST), 1,535 (22.27 %) are from Other Backward Class (OBC) and 348 (5.05%) are from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). “Recruitment to vacant posts in Central universities is a continuous process which is going on at an unprecedented pace,” Mr. Pradhan said.

This is the reason that despite the increase in the number of sanctioned posts (18,940) in 2024 as compared to 2014, the total number of vacant posts has decreased from 37% to 26.8% today, he further said.

Mr. Kharge had said in his post on X that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts, 27% posts are vacant and that nearly 38% SC, ST, OBC reserved posts are empty, that include SC (32.1%), ST (40.3%), OBC (41.8%).

Mr. Pradhan further asked, “The Congress party should explain why it kept the Dalits, the oppressed and the backward classes deprived of their rights despite ruling the country for 60 years? What was the reason that they did not get representation in various educational institutions of the country?”