Education Minister holds review meeting to look into textbook delay issue

Published - July 04, 2024 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The review was attended by Secretary, School Education and Literacy, NCERT Director and Chairperson of the CBSE

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a detailed review on the progress of textbook development with senior Ministry officials on Thursday.

The review was attended by Secretary, School Education and Literacy, NCERT Director and Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The review meeting comes a day after The Hindu reported that students of Class 6 have been left without any textbooks to study from after there has been a substantial delay in receiving new Science, Maths and Social Sciences books from the National Syllabus and Textbook Committee (NSTC) by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

New NCERT textbooks delayed, Class 6 students to go to school without books

Even as the new academic year 2024-25 begins in July, as schools have re-opened the students of Class 6 have no access to textbooks to study the aforementioned subjects.

An official statement from the Ministry of Education has stated that for the academic year of 2024-25, new and engaging textbooks will be introduced for Classes 3 and 6.

“Textbook development work is in the final phase and nine textbooks for Grades three and six are already available. The remaining eight will be available very soon,” the statement said.

Mr. Pradhan also reviewed the capacity building undertaken for the teachers of Classes 3 and 6, who will use these new textbooks.

While the NSTC has been tasked to make new textbooks till Class 12, the current academic year will only see the introduction of new textbooks for Classes 3 and 6.

