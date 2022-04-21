  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, April 18, attached ₹757.77 crore worth of assets of direct-selling company Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, accusing it of running a multi-level marketing scam
  • Amway is an American direct-selling FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company that started its Indian operations in 1995 in the form of the Indian Direct Selling Association
  • In 2006, a complaint against Amway by its recruited member was filed with the Hyderabad Crime Investigation Department (CID)