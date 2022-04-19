Editors Guild tells journalists to exercise restraint while reporting communal disturbance

Every journalist should make an extra effort to maintain fairness, says body

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has urged editors and journalists to exercise utmost restraint and observe the highest professional standards in reporting communal disturbances that have erupted in various parts of the country.

“While EGI is cognisant of the hazards faced by on-ground reporters in riot-like situations, it is dismayed to note that due diligence has been wanting in the evaluation and presentation of reports of the clashes between communities. This is especially evident in electronic, digital and social media,” it said.

The guild said: “In the understandable desire to be first with the news, and to catch the eye of news consumers, many editors and reporters appear to be rushing to conclusions, and assigning responsibility to one or the other community, without a full appreciation of the facts, context and calculations at work.”

“This could have lasting implications. As the long arc of communal violence in the country shows, most incidents are rarely what they seem to be on the surface. The patronage of politicians, police, officials and non-State actors is well documented. It is, therefore, incumbent for editors to bring their experience and perspective to the newsroom in these surcharged times,” it noted.

Stating that every journalist should make an extra effort to maintain fairness, neutrality and balance, the EGI said they should “not allow themselves to become pawns in the larger game of polarisation”.

“Journalism has many noble objectives as well as professional obligations. Helping preserve social peace and communal harmony —by not fuelling rumours; by not being partisan; by not setting citizen against citizen — is one such worthy professional obligation,” it said.