Editors Guild slams Gujarat court for arrest warrant against Paranjoy Guha Thakurta

The Editors Guild of India strongly condemned the non-bailable arrest warrant against senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta by a Gujarat court for an article he co-authored against the Adani group in 2017.
The Guild called it an “attempt to use intimidatory tactics by powerful corporate houses against journalists to prevent media scrutiny”. The arrest warrant, it said, showed how intolerant the business houses had become to any criticism.
“Routinely they have targeted independent and intrepid journalists by using the very instruments that provide media the necessary protection,” it said in a statement.
The Guild urged the Adani group to withdraw the complaint. It also asked the higher judiciary to come up with guidelines to ensure that the criminal defamation laws were not misused.
“Criminal defamation laws are often used by those in power to suppress any scrutiny by the media, and this case is a prime example of how such laws can be misused against the cause of free and independent media,” the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath