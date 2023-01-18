Editors Guild raises concerns over proposed IT Rules amendment that gives PIB authority to mark news ‘false’

January 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Editors Guild of India on Friday raised concerns over the new draft amendment made to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) that gives authority to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to determine whether a news is fake or not. The Guild said in a statement, “At the outset, determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press.”

“Already multiple laws exist to deal with content that is found to be factually incorrect. This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press, and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any ‘other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking’, to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic,” the Guild’s statement added.

“Further, the words ‘in respect of any business of the Central Government’ seems to give the government a carte blanche to determine what is fake or not with respect to its own work. This will stifle legitimate criticism of the government and will have an adverse impact on the ability of the press to hold governments to account, which is a vital role it plays in a democracy,” the statement said.

The Guild said that it had previously “raised its deep concerns with the IT Rules when they were first introduced in March 2021, claiming that they empower the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight”.

The Editors Guild urged the Ministry to “expunge this new amendment”. It also asked the Ministry to “initiate meaningful consultations with press bodies, media organisations, and other stakeholders, on the regulatory framework for digital media, so as to not undermine press freedom”.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology proposed a draft rule that would require social media platforms to take down content that has been “fact-checked” by the Press Information Bureau’s fact check unit as false.

Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the amended version of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, stated that platforms “shall make reasonable efforts to cause the user of its computer resource not to” post content that has been “identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking”.

